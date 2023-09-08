Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner requested privacy in their divorce announcement, but it looks like their fans are still struggling to cope with the news. He stepped out with his daughters yesterday without his wedding ring while the Game Of Thrones star is shooting in the UK. But did the strain in their relationship begin after the birth of their second child? Scroll below for more details!

As most know, Sophie had previously revealed that she loves being at home. Covid was possibly the best phase for her as the only time she enjoys going out is when she has to take her dogs for a walk. She declared Joe as the “social butterfly,” but the reports currently suggest otherwise.

As per a new report by TMZ, Sophie Turner was struggling with postpartum after the birth of their second daughter. Several people around Joe Jonas during that phase claimed he was “less than supportive”. After the birth of their second daughter, the Games of Thrones actress did not want to leave her house but had to attend several events upon insistence by her husband.

However, during one such event, Sophie Turner confessed that she wasn’t comfortable and “didn’t want to be there”. Shortly after, when she missed out on another event, Joe Jonas complained that she went “MIA” and needed to step out more!

Things had, however, taken a whole different turn in the past few months as Sophie enjoyed the nightlife while Joe complained she was partying too much! There indeed were “challenges in their relationship”, but Jonas was reportedly supportive of his ex-wife’s London acting gig.

Meanwhile, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas announced their separation on Wednesday.

