Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are heading for a divorce after four years of marriage. The two might be living separately now but what does it mean for her bond with Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas. Though the latter usually remains out of the spotlight, Priyanka and Sophie have gushed about each other on several occasions in interviews and even on social media. Scroll down to know the details.

Sophie Turner recently shared an official statement on Instagram revealing that she and Joe Jonas were heading for a divorce and ending the marriage amicably. Joe Jonas apparently was on a hunt for divorce lawyer for the past few weeks after he caught Sophie in compromising ring camera footage.

Speaking of Sophie Turner’s bond with Priyanka Chopra, as per Hello Magazine, the two are very fond of each other. Sophie, who wore stunning lehengas at Priyanka’s wedding and even performed at a ceremony, in an interview earlier shared, “It’s also nice to have built-in girlfriends, who are actually really cool, who I can hang out with and we can really talk to each other about, like, how crazy the boys’ lives are.” She continued, “We can relate on so many different levels. It’s like, thank God, because you never know [about your in-laws].” The trio at a point, even once labelled themselves as The J Sisters.

Further gushing about Priyanka Chopra, the Game of Thrones star asserted, “With Pri, especially, it’s kind of crazy. You have to remind yourself that she’s basically had a 20-year career in Bollywood already. She’s like the biggest thing in India right now.”

Sophie added, “When we went there for her and Nick’s wedding, we were treated like royalty. They worship her over there. It’s kinda crazy. But she’s just the nicest person, and they live, like, 10 minutes away” further stating, “Even though Kevin and Danielle live in New Jersey, we see them all the time. It’s like we’re all one big family, because the boys are best friends.”

Priyanka Chopra, on the other hand, too had kind words for the TV star and Danielle. In one of her earlier interviews, the Baywatch star said, “I’ve never had a sister, so it’s really nice to have Danielle and Sophie, and just inheriting the family by proxy.”

Priyanka, who attended Joe and Sophie’s 2019 wedding in Paris further said, “Sophie is super talented, super funny and we have the most fun when we go out together. She’s incredible. By the time this comes out, she’ll be the new Mrs Jonas.

Looking at the bond Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra share with each other, it looks like they will continue the friendship and respect they have for each other despite the former’s split with Joe Jonas.

