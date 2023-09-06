Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have finally broken their silence on divorce speculations, confirming all the rumours are true. On September 6, the love bugs released a joint statement to their respective Instagram accounts, stating they have decided to call it quits after four years of marriage. The Jonas Brothers singer and the ‘GOT’ actor share two daughters, Willa, and D.J. Their separation has come as a heartbreaking update for fans who had been rooting for the power couple since 2015.

It was last week when it was first reported that Joe and Sophie’s marriage had hit rock bottom after four years. Despite cheering on each other all this while, Joe filed for divorce from Sophie on September 4, as per E Online, citing irretrievably broken.

Confirming their divorce now, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have released a joint statement, calling their divorce a united decision while also asking fans to not speculate on the reasons for their separation.

“After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children,” the couple wrote.

Joe and Sophie were first seen together in 2016 and announced their engagement in 2017. The couple surprised everyone with their hush-hush Vegas wedding in 2019 hours after the Billboard Music Awards.

Throughout their marital bliss, Joe and Sophie maintained a very private front and even kept their pregnancies low-key. According to Hollywood media reports, Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie stating that “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken,” bringing heartbreak to fans who were pinning high hopes, manifesting that rumours turn out to be untrue.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcomed their first daughter, Willa, in 2020. The couple welcomed their second child, whose initials in the divorce filing have been mentioned as “D.J.” in 2022.

