Halle Berry is among the most prominent actresses in Hollywood and never fails to impress everyone with her stunning talent. The actress has explored various genres throughout her career and her fans have enjoyed her performances thoroughly. In 2001, the actress did a raunchy scene that was highly-talked about, but on one condition, which involved Billy Bob Thornton.

The actress began her acting journey with a role in the 1991 film Jungle Fever. She further continued to do more gigs before establishing herself as a leading lady.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For the 2001 film Monster’s Ball, Halle Berry did not shy away from doing a crazy love scene with her co-star Billy Bob Thornton. While it was not something completely new for Berry, the love-making scene in the film generated a lot of conversation among viewers. The scene looked so real and raunchy that the film’s director, Marc Forster, was certain the actress would refuse to shoot it. Instead, Berry agreed to do it on one condition.

Once, Halle Berry told The New York Times how she demanded Billy Bob to be equally n*de for the scene as she was going to be. She said, “I would only do it if Billy Bob agreed to be as n*ked as I was.” It seems that the actor had no issue agreeing to the demand as they both seemed to be equally undressed throughout the scene.

Halle Berry also mentioned how doing a n*ked scene in her previous film Swordfish helped her to do the s*x scene in Oscar-winner Monster’s Ball. She said, “In Swordfish, it was totally gratuitous n*dity, and I knew it. But I probably wouldn’t have been able to do the s*x scene in Monster’s Ball if I hadn’t shown my breasts in Swordfish.”

Billy Bob Thornton was then married to Angelina Jolie and the latter had some questions about the s*x scene.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Drake Shares A Room Full Of Bras Thrown At Him During His Live Concerts On Instagram, Netizens React “Man’s Got More Bras Than Victoria’s Secret”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News