Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt might not be together now, but they did create a wonderful family with six children, including Maddox, Zahara, Pax, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne. But there was a time when Jolie hesitated to have her biological kids in fear of threatening her family. As we know, before Shiloh, all their kids were adopted, she didn’t want any kind of discrimination, but that fear went away when she saw her then-partner Pitt’s dynamics with the kids.

Brad and Angelina were one of the most ideal couples in Hollywood, and their love for their adopted kids before they had their own was truly commendable, but deep down, Jolie feared that having her own kids might ruin it so she was content that way, and little assurance from her partner helped her gain a different perspective. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

According to a report in Cheatsheet, Angelina Jolie, in an interview with Reader’s Digest, opened up about how Brad Pitt changed her perception, and she decided to have her own kids with the actor. She said, “I met this amazing person, and we realized we had very similar views on how we wanted to live our lives.” She continued, “It’s happened quickly, with so many children. Yesterday, picking up the kids from school, Brad turned around in the car, and there were three of them. He couldn’t stop laughing. We love them and are having a great time.”

Angelina Jolie then went on to describe with an example that changed her mind. She revealed, “Before I met Brad, I always said I was happy never to have a child biologically. He told me he hadn’t given up that thought. Then, a few months after Z came home, I saw Brad with her and Mad, and I realized how much he loved them that a biological child would not in any way be a threat. So I said, ‘I want to try’.”

In another interview with People, Angelina Jolie revealed how she and Brad Pitt maintained a loving familial environment without any jealousy among the kids. She said, “When everybody goes to bed, we give Mad time. When everybody is at school, we give Shiloh time. In between, Z and Pax each get special time. And on Sundays, we have a big family sleep when the boys get in bed with us, and we watch a movie.”

She added, “It started with Mad, then Pax, and now Z is desperate to move into the bed. We’re talking about having to build a bigger bed!”

Hence, it was truly heartbreaking when Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt decided to split up, watching their beautiful and wholesome family go through such turmoil was truly appalling.

