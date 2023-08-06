Brad Pitt is one of the most popular names in Hollywood and a handsome hunk undoubtedly who once dated Gwyneth Paltrow before being with Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie. The Iron Man actress once revealed how her father was heartbroken after she and Brad broke up. The actor is currently involved romantically with jewellery designer Ines de Ramon, and they have been together since late 2022.

For the unversed, Paltrow and Pitt started dating one another after appearing in David Fincher’s Seven around 1994, and they parted ways after a short time in 1997. The Fight Club actor married Aniston after that and then Jolie, with whom he shares six children. Brangelina was a brand until they went their separate ways in 2016.

While speaking to Howard Stern on SiriusXM radio, Gwyneth Paltrow revealed how her father was devastated when she and Brad Pitt called off their engagement. The Iron Man actress said, “My father was devastated. I was such a kid, I was 22 when we met. It’s taken me until 40 to get my head out of my a**. You can’t make that decision when you’re 22 years old… I wasn’t ready, and he was too good for me. I didn’t know what I was doing.”

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt were reportedly engaged, and as per a report by The Things, she said, “I definitely fell in love with him; he was so gorgeous and sweet. I mean, he was Brad Pitt.” she continued, “My father loved him like a son.”

Gwyneth Paltrow is currently married to TV Producer Brad Falchuk, and while appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Paltrow spilt the beans on her s*x life with Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck, revealing that it was quite a hard choice for her as she and Brad had chemistry while Ben was excellent.

