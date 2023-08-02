Brad Pitt is one of the biggest names in the entertainment business globally and never misses an opportunity to make headlines with her personal and professional life. The actor, who shares six kids with Angelina Jolie, was once married to Friends actress Jennifer Aniston. In an interview, the Fight Club actor once described how it feels to be married to Jen while also mentioning the best part about it, which includes farting and eating ice cream in bed.

For those who don’t know, Brad and Jen were once upon the time most famous couples in Hollywood and their wedding was a lavish affair. The two met on the sets of Friends, and before they knew it, they were already head-to-toe in love with each other.

Now talking about the throwback scoop, Brad Pitt once, in a conversation with Us Weekly, opened up about being married to ex-wife Jennifer Aniston and said, “It’s fantastic. I love it. Being married means I can fart and eat ice cream in bed. Jen is brilliant. I’m really missing her.

Aww, that was such a sweet thing to say. He is a charmer and very popular among women fans and the Hollywood fraternity.

Now talking about the latest news, Brad Pitt is reportedly dating Ines de Ramon. The alleged couple is pretty serious about each other, and Ines, according to a source close to People Magazine, is flying a lot to Europe to spend time with the actor.

On the other hand, Jennifer Aniston is single and recently penned a fabulous birthday wish for her friend Lisa Kudrow on Instagram.

What do you think about Brad Pitt talking about his ex-wife Jen back in the day? Tell us in the space below.

