Brad Pitt, who reportedly started dating Ines de Ramon in 2022 end, is having a great time with her, and new reports have suggested that the two are going very strong. Brad was first spotted with Ines eight months ago and has been bonding with her ever since. According to new reports, Brad and Ines are currently enjoying a romantic summer together. Scroll down to know the details.

The love life update of Brad Pitt comes in the middle of reports that he and his ex-star wife Angelina Jolie have agreed to settle their bitter legal war over their Miraval winery. The famous exes began dating in 2005, tied the knot in 2014 but split in 2016. They are currently in a messy custody battle over their kids.

Circling back to Brad Pitt’s current love life, according to People Magazine, sources have spilled the beans that the relationship is still “going very strong.” The source also shared that “they are doing great” and have spent quality time in Europe. “The two have been spending a lot of time together this summer as they truly enjoy each other’s company and are very into each other,” said a tipster adding, “It’s apparent to anyone who sees them together.” It is also reported that Brad has been spending a lot of time in Europe since he was filming his Formula One racing movie until the SAG-AFTRA strike forced him to take a break as the production is on hold.

Spilling further details on the love life of the Babylon star and Ines de Ramon, a source shared, “He still keeps a residence at Chateau Miraval and has been spending a lot of time there and elsewhere in Europe.” The insider also added, “And Ines has been flying in to see him several times.”

Pitt and Ines made their first public appearance together at a Los Angeles concert in November. Sources at the time revealed that the two had actually been dating for “a few months” before that. If reports are to be believed Ines apparently first met Pitt through a mutual friend.

For the unversed, Brad Pitt has earlier dated stunning beauties like Emily Ratajkowski and Nicole Poturalski after his split with Angelina Jolie in 2016.

