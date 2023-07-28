Brad Pitt is one of the top actors in Hollywood, but his personal life has been a topic of controversy. His separation from Angelina Jolie has been quite scandalous, and their feud is breaking their shippers’ hearts. Something similar happened when the actor and Jennifer Aniston parted ways as well. Their fans were truly heartbroken and couldn’t grasp the reality.

The split was quite sudden, after all, and it came as a surprise for everyone. In fact, Aniston was taken aback as well when she figured that Jolie and her ex had formed a bond while she was still married to the actor.

Angelina Jolie once revealed that her relationship with Brad Pitt bloomed when they started working together on Mr & Mrs Smith. For the unversed, the movie was released in 2005, and it was in the same year that Jennifer Aniston filed for divorce from Pitt. Coming back to Angie, in an interview with Vogue, the actress confessed to developing a strong bond with her now ex-husband on the set of the film. She said, “We ended up being brought together to do all these crazy things, and I think we found this strange friendship and partnership that kind of just suddenly happened.”

She did not stop there. Angelina Jolie shared her enthusiasm for being with Brad Pitt further and said, “I think a few months in, I realised, God, I can’t wait to get to work. Whether it was shooting a scene or arguing about a scene or gun practice or dance class, or doing stunts – anything we had to do with each other, we just found a lot of joy in it together and a lot of real teamwork. We just became a pair.” Well, Jennifer Aniston once shared that she found this entire narration quite insensitive.

In a Vogue 2008 conversation, the Friends star shared that she read the said interview of Angelina and did not find it nice. She said, “There was stuff printed there that was definitely from a time when I was unaware that it was happening. I felt those details were a little inappropriate to discuss. That stuff about how she couldn’t wait to get to work every day? That was really uncool.”

Jen, before filing for a divorce with Brad Pitt, had apparently shared that she wanted to have a baby. But before anything could happen, the actor and Angelina Jolie got into a relationship.

Let us know what you think of this throwback story, and for more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

