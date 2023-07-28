Another one of MCU’s mini-series ended this week, yes, we are talking about Secret Invasion, but the ending episode gave rise to several queries, and one of them is about James Rhodes, aka Rhodey, aka War Machine. We saw in the series that he was being impersonated by a Skrull named Raava, but in the final episode, we saw the real Rhodes, who was in a hospital gown; so does that mean he was swapped while Captain America Civil War? Director Ali Selim has given an insight into it in his latest interview.

For the unversed, the MCU show featured Samuel L Jackson and Emilia Clarke joining hands to take care of the Skrull invasion on Earth, who were planning to take over the planet and make it their own home. The rebels were led by Gravik, played by Kingsley Ben-Adir, and the final episode saw a major twist in the MCU.

As per ComicBook via The Direct Secret Invasion, director Ali Selim hints that Don Cheadle’s Rhodey was after Captain America: Civil War as we all remember, he was severely injured during the airport fight, and if that’s the case rule then it will be really heartbreaking when he founds about what happened in between and especially when he finds out about his best friend Tony Starks’s death. Selim said, “A lot of people have asked about, ‘Definitively, when did Rhodey…?’ I think his legs not working in the end of episode six and him being in the hospital gown points to [‘Captain America: Civil War’].”

Meanwhile, in another interview with Insider, the Secret Invasion director addressing the Rhodey situation and fans connecting it to the Civil War said, “I think that it’s gonna be a lot of fun for fans to unpack as they revisit all the Rhodey moments since the “Captain America” moment when he was in the hospital, and to see how they feel about it. I don’t know if I wanna say it’s definitive or not definitive, but I think Rhodey has been a Skrull a lot longer than we suspected.”

He also added, “Oh, interesting. No. I think that’s a question for the MCU at large, probably for Kevin Feige himself. What was presented to me was a lot of fun, and I think we made a lot of fun out of it. But for those definitive answers, I defer to Kevin Feige or I defer to the fans.”

MCU’s Secret Invasion is streaming on Disney+; what are your theories and thoughts on the big revelation? Let us know in the comments!

