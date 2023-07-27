Lady Gaga is one of the few Hollywood celebrities who never shy away from calling a spade a spade. In her prime era, which is considered mainly in the mid-2000’s, Gaga was outspoken, wore flashy outfits and made headlines almost every other day. A video from the same time recently resurfaced on Reddit, where she confidently shut down a s*xist reporter for dubbing her music and videos as too provocative. Scroll down to know more.

Lady Gaga, after the video resurfaced on the Internet, got massive support from her fan army as many claimed she was right in clapping back at the reporter, also adding the latter would not have asked the same question if she was a man.

Speaking of the video, according to a Reddit post, the interviewer begins by asking Lady Gaga whether she is scared that the “s*xual references” will undermine her music. To this, the singer replies that no she is not scared and reminds him that she already has “three number one records” and sold “almost 4 million albums worldwide”. The reporter then tries to change the line of questioning, asking what the biggest thrill of her career is. To this, Gaga reverts that it is the gay community, further explaining, “Because I love them so much, because they don’t ask me questions like that. Because they love s*xual, strong women who speak their mind.”

Lady Gaga, in the interview, then further slammed the reporter but with a calm tone saying, “You see, if I was a guy, and I was sitting here with a cigarette in my hand, grabbing my cr*tch and talking about how I make music because I love fast cars and f**king girls, you’d call me a rock star.”

She adds, “But when I do it in my music and in my videos, because I’m a female because I make pop, you’re judgemental, and you say that it is distracting. I’m just a rock star.”

The loyal fans of Gaga reacted to the resurfaced video, as one person stated, “She handles herself so well here. So much confidence and self-assuredness.” One posted, “Such a stupid question. Handled perfectly by LG.” The next person added, “Love the OG Gaga when she was still fierce and didn’t give a f**k.”

An individual said, “I miss this era when she was fun and authentic.” Another stated, “I hate that there are people who buy labelling so much. Labelling is lazy, and being a hack, how about give credit to whoever actually do a thing to advance the cause instead of just putting a damn label on themselves?”

The next one concluded, “Back then, I think the mainstream interpretation of feminism was “hating” men (very misguided), which is why she answered by saying she loves men.”

What do you feel about Lady Gaga shutting down the reporter? Reach out to us, and for more such Hollywood stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

