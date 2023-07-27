With the boom of K-Pop, many idols from prominent South Korean bands, such as BLACKPINK, BTS, TXT, and more, have found immense fame. With their popularity, they have become ambassadors for luxurious brands. One brand that is common between BTS and BLACKPINK is Calvin Klein. While Jennie got associated with the fashion company to bring their capsule collection earlier this year, Jungkook was announced its global ambassador in March. A rare video of the two K-Pop idols interacting with each other from a CK event in Seoul, South Korea, has recently surfaced on the internet and the two bands’ fans cannot get enough of it.

BTS and BLACKPINK are the two biggest K-Pop groups in the world. The bands have broken various records with their songs and their popularity is indeed massive. While BTS has a fanbase named ARMY, BLACKPINK’s fans call themselves BLINKS.

In May, Calvin Klein partnered with Jennie to throw a launch party of their capsule collection in Seoul. The party saw a number of celebrities arriving to celebrate under one roof. BTS’ Jungkook was also among the A-listers that fans and paparazzi were expecting to attend. As many clips from the inside of the party reached the internet, fans ARMY and BLINKS were not satisfied as they wanted to know if Jennie and Jungkook had an interaction.

After two long months, fans’ wishes have come true as an unseen clip from the party has emerged on social media. The clip, which has gone viral on Twitter, is from an attendees’ live stream. In the video, the party’s host, The Idol star, could be seen briefly greeting the Seven hitmaker with her mesmerising smile.

Reacting to the clip and expressing their happiness, ARMY and BLINKS are saying “we won” all over social media. While a Twitter user wrote, “WE FINALLY GOT THAT VIDEO OF JENNIE & JUNGKOOK TALKING TO EACH OTHER AT THE CALVIN KLEIN EVENT IN SEOUL! LOOK! WE WON ARMYBLINKS!” another penned, “NO WAY, who was hiding this for so looong, we finally got jennie & jungkook talking at the “jennie for ck launch event” !!!”

A third noted, “WHO TF WAS GATEKEEPING THIS VIDEO OF JUNGKOOK AND JENNIE?”

For the unversed, BLACKPINK’s Jennie is rumoured to be dating BTS’ V. The two have often been spotted together and were last seen reportedly taking a stroll in the City of Love, Paris.

For more K-Pop stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

