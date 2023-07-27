Cillian Murphy is one hell of an actor, and he has proven that from time to time. His recent movie, ‘Oppenheimer’ has left the world flabbergasted as Christopher Nolan sits behind the camera for direction. Despite his impressive catalog, it was ‘Peaky Blinders’ that really propelled him into the mainstream media. In the same series, he was seen working with Tom hardy. Are they coming back together? Murphy wants it and the fans are looking forward to it.

Tom Hardy and Murphy worked together in the series playing Alfie Solomons and Tommy Shelby respectively. Murphy has now praised Hardy and clarified that he would indeed love to collaborate again. The two have also starred in separate Batman movies. Let’s see what the Oppenheimer star has to say about it.

Cillian Murphy is very well interested in collaborating with his longtime co-actor Tom Hardy. While talking to GQ, he was all praises for his fellow actor, saying, “He’s one of the best actors in the business. And we’ve developed this great trust and shorthand and there’s a nice kind of chemistry, I think, between the two of us. I’d love to work with him again. Maybe there’ll be a Peaky Blinders film. Maybe we’ll get to do it there. I’m not sure.”

The talks of a Peaky Blinders film are getting the fans all riled up as they have been expecting it forever. However, Cillian Murphy is not shying away from the possibility. As reported by KoiMoi earlier, Murphy explained that he would return if there is a possibility, saying, “I’m waiting to hear, but it’s a tricky time with all these strikes and everything going on. I’ve always said that if there’s more story to tell, I’d be there.”

Cillian Murphy collaborating with Tom Hardy for a Peaky Blinders movie will an explosive moment for the fans as the series was a huge success and critically acclaimed. What do you think about the two actors coming together to work again? Let us know and stay tuned for more at KoiMoi!

