Kylie Jenner is one of the biggest social media influencers who is equally known for her controversies and her cosmetic surgeries. While the Kardashians know how to stay relevant in the headlines, they never fail to impress. Adding to the list of controversies, the youngest Kardashian reflected on making the decision to undergo breast enhancement surgery when she was at the age of 19 and how she regrets it.

Having cosmetic surgeries is what everyone wants in order to get their particular body part in the desired shape. While some spent millions of dollars, some are happy with what they have got. However, it was not the same with Kylie as she got lip filler in 2015 after feeling insecure about her lip size and spun that into the first massively successful Kylie Lip Kits. Fillers were not the only surgery she had, as she revealed that she got b**b job for her breasts, and now she regrets after becoming a mom.

During Thursday’s finale of The Kardashians, Kylie Jenner opened up about undergoing breast enhancement surgery at the age of 19 in 2017, the year before she welcomed daughter Stormi with Travis Scott. “You know I got my breasts done before Stormi,” and other face surgeries, said the Kylie Cosmetics mogul to her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou. She later revealed that she would not be happy if her daughter wished to get a b**b job done for herself. “I would be heartbroken if she wanted to get her body done at 19. And she’s the most beautiful thing ever. I want to be the best mom and best example for her,” said the Kardashian star.

Reacting to the comment by Kylie Jenner, the netizens could not hold back as they blasted the social media influencer calling out her hypocrisy. “You ruined a generation of children,” said a user. Another added, “Oh but she’s not going to admit about her skinny bbl”. Third added, “She’ll be the first one to pay for a daughter surgery”. Blasting the youngest Kardashian, another added, “She is trying to rewrite her history before her daughter finds out the truth”

In the past, Kylie never confessed of getting a b**b job for herself, as she always declined the claim. However, the confession is not a surprise to the world.

