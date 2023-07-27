Zoe Saldana is one of the biggest names in Hollywood and has been associated with some of the biggest blockbuster movies of all time. She is the only actor to have been a part of the most number of movies that grossed more than $2 billion worldwide. As she was a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Avatar movie franchise, she also had a brief role in the Johnny Depp-led Pirates of the Caribbean movies, and she recently revealed why she did not want to continue her role in the franchise.

Zoe portrayed Anamaria in Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. While the Johnny Depp starrer movie was a box-office smash for Disney, skyrocketing its cast to global stardom, it was Zoe who did not want to be associated with the franchise. However, the Gamora actress neglected to return for any of its many sequels, citing ‘politics’ as one of the reasons she did not appear in the movies.

During a recent conversation with Buzzfeed UK, Zoe Saldana revealed she had a bad experience making the film and refused to return to future instalments of the POTC film franchise. She revealed that it was a “hard production” to work and it was too much for her. “It was all around such a diverse cast as well, all ages, all walks of life. But a hard production, it was just so big. It was too big of a machine for me, and it was too out of control,” added the actress.

Later in the conversation, Zoe Saldana revealed that she was “asked to be part of one and then,” nothing was confirmed about the future other character in future Pirates of the Caribbean movies. Zoe was happy that she did not get the future of the character as she said, “It didn’t transpire by the end of the production, and I’m happy it didn’t. There was just a lot of politics that you would have had to navigate, and I just felt really lost and very small in that big machine”.

She first appeared opposite Johnny Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow in 2003 and was still relatively early on in her career. However, she got her fame with 2009’s Star Trek and Avatar, which raised her to become one of Hollywood’s most sought-after stars.

