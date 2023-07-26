If there’s one thing besides his brilliant acting skills that Ryan Reynolds is known for, it is his sense of humour. The Deadpool actor is married to Gossip Girl fame Blake Lively, and they never miss out on any opportunity to troll each other publicly, and that’s what we love the most about them. We love how they’re so down-to-earth and yet relatable and one of the most famous couples in Hollywood. On to the series of new events, Ryan shared a heartfelt wish, subtly trolling his ‘The Proposal’ star Sandra Bullock with a n*ked hug from a film’s clip, and the caption has us laughing out loud. Scroll below to read the scoop!

For those who don’t know, Sandra turns 59 today and still looks so young and can give competition to runway models with her perfect figure. Now talking about her film with Ryan, it was released in 2009 and is an entertaining ride of how a boss and assistant fall in love with each other.

Taking to his Instagram, Ryan Reynolds wrote, “Happy Birthday to the inimitable and stunning Sandra Bullock! For your birthday this year, I got us both intimacy coordinators. And an HR department. And clothing?”

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds)

Reacting to his post on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “THE BODY SMACK?? 😭😭”

Another user commented, “The smack sound of you guys just slapping together kills me every time 🤣🤣🤣💀”

A third commented, “Bro didn’t even hesitate 🌚💀”

Haha, we totally love Ryan Reynolds’ camaraderie with his The Proposal co-star Sandra Bullock. Tell us in the space below.

