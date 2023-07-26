BLACKPINK is one of the most popular girl bands that is ruling over the chartbusters as well as millions of people’s hearts. The band consists of Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rose. All of them have their separate fanbase who loves and admires them for not only their vocal skills but also their nature and beauty. Kim Jisoo often grabs headlines for either her fashion affair or her professional endeavours.

Recently she led many headlines for being seen with her Snow Drop co-star Jung Hae-In as it speculated that Jisoo and Hae-In might be seen together in another project soon. Well, having such a tough schedule can often affect an artist’s mental health. Jisoo shared her opinion about it in an interview. Scroll ahead to read it.

Jisoo recently, in an interview with Elle Korea, admitted that she often cries in private because of having such a tough schedule. Being a band member, brand ambassador, actress and solo artist is not an easy job. Despite having a bubbly nature in public, Jisoo sure holds in quite a lot of emotions. Blackpink producer Teddy Park also confirmed this, saying that he has only seen her cry once in six years. Woah!

Jisoo even mentioned that the busy schedule for BLACKPINK‘s world tour often leads to taking naps in between whenever possible. Netizens admitted that she is one of the most caring members of the group who has always been there for other members of the band when they needed her.

As soon as Jisoo crying in private report started to round on social media handles, her massive fanbase shared their opinion about it. One wrote, “Jisoo truly knows what it feels like to have all the pain inside and put a smiling face on the outside and how mentally frustrating it can be. So, I guess she let go of all that pain in private and empty her mind, heart and soul to be filled with positivity and happiness that she can spread to people around her.”

Another one commented, “Let’s help Jisoo through any tough challenges.

One of them penned, “So she helps the other members when they need it but who helps her when she needs it.”

Another netizen’s comment can be read, “I’m glad she was able to so freely open up about this type of stuff being one of the biggest ggs in the world must be really challenging alot of times!!”

Well, we love you, Jisoo. Fighting!

