Tom Hiddleston as Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, aka MCU, is one of the most loved characters. He was introduced as the antagonist in 2011’s Thor but became a fan favourite soon because of the actor’s charming portrayal of the character. He appeared again as the main villain in 2012’s The Avengers. As per reports, he was supposed to appear in Avengers: Age of Ultron as well, but his part was scrapped; the actor himself once revealed it in an interview.

Loki, who is known as the God of Mischief in the MCU, made the ultimate sacrifice in Infinity War when Thanos killed him, but we saw his alternate reality version escape in Endgame. Tom got his own web series on Disney+, and the fans are eagerly waiting for its second season to drop.

MCU’s second Avengers: Age of Ultron came out in 2015, introducing Wanda Maximoff and her twin brother Pietro Maximoff to us. Not many knew that the film had Tom Hiddleston’s Loki scenes in Thor, aka Chris Hemsworth’s dream sequence, but it ended up confusing the audiences at the test screenings. Speaking to Digital Spy, the Night Manager actor explained why his role was cut from the film.

Tom Hiddleston, while doing press tours for his film Crimson Peak opened up on this and said, “In test screenings, audiences had overemphasised Loki’s role, so they thought that because I was in it, I was controlling Ultron, and it was actually imbalancing people’s expectations.” Loki is the ultimate trickster, and it would have indeed confused the viewers. Removing his scenes from the film was indeed a smart move, but one can never have enough of his Loki charm!

Tom Hiddleston’s Loki made a brief appearance in this year’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania‘s post-credit scene. The second season of Loki is expected to release in October this year.

