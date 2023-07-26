Gwyneth Paltrow is a popular actress in Hollywood who is most famously known for portraying Pepper Potts in Iron Man and Avenger movies under Marvel Cinematic Universe. Apart from that, she is also known for a varied range of projects that she has done over the years. However, the actress once grabbed headlines over Harvey Weinstein’s s*xual allegations after he was accused of s*xually harassing women for decades.

Out of all the allegations, it was stated that Harvey often mentioned that he had slept with Paltrow and using this, he wanted to have s*x with other actresses as well because, according to him, it was “the best thing you can do for your career now.” Later, Gwyneth addressed those speculations and revealed her part of the story. Scroll ahead to get the scoop.

Gwyneth Paltrow shut down those claims in an interview with The New York Times and revealed that Harvey Weinstein had falsely bragged about having s*x with her. She said, “He’s not the first person to lie about sleeping with someone, but he used the lie as an assault weapon.”

Further, Gwyneth Paltrow opened up about her experience with Harvey. The Goop founder revealed that she was only 22 years old when Weinstein hired her to star in Emma. She was then called to a hotel room for a meeting. There, she faced a s*xual assault, as she described when the Hollywood mogul kept his hands on her and suggested to go to the bedroom to massage each other. She said, “I was a kid, I was signed up, I was petrified.”

After Gwyneth shared this incident with her then-boyfriend Brad Pitt, he had confronted Harvey Weinstein, warning him to stay away from her. Post that, Harvey used to abuse her often and bully her verbally. She said in the same interview, “He screamed at me for a long time … It was brutal,” and added, “He was alternately generous and supportive and championing, and punitive and bullying … I was expected to keep the secret [to continue to work].”

