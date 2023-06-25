Salma Hayek made a bold and courageous move by coming forward and sharing her #MeToo story against Harvey Weinstein. She played a vital role in bringing down the vile disgraced producer by revealing his ugly side and how he made her life a living hell. The actress once shared how he pressured her into performing lesbian s*x and gave her a major breakdown. Scroll on to learn more.

The actress won the Best Actress award for her performance in Frida. While Harvey was not related to it directly, he co-founded the Miramax umbrella, under which the movie was made. That’s when the trouble began.

In her heartfelt and troubling essay in The New York Times, Salma Hayek revealed that Harvey Weinstein was upset about her look as she looked ‘ugly’ with her unibrow and limp. Out of frustration, he forced her into performing lesbian s*x to continue with the film. She wrote, “He offered me one option to continue. He would let me finish the film if I agreed to do a s*x scene with another woman. And he demanded full-frontal n*dity.”

While Salma Hayek submitted to Harvey Weinstein’s unreasonably and frankly evil demands, it broke her completely. She had a nervous breakdown, and it also had to do with the torture the producer had imposed on her by demanding s*xual favours. Salma added, “Since those around me had no knowledge of my history of Harvey, they were very surprised by my struggle that morning. It was not because I would be n*ked with another woman. It was because I would be n*ked with her for Harvey Weinstein. But I could not tell them then.”

She cried uncontrollably, and it all got worse eventually. The Eternals actress shared, “I had to take a tranquilizer, which eventually stopped the crying but made the vomiting worse. As you can imagine, this was not s*xy, but it was the only way I could get through the scene.”

Our hearts go out to Salma Hayek, and we are glad that Harvey is finally paying for his monstrous acts. For more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

