Who would not want to be a part of Christopher Nolan’s epic universe and work under his craft? Every Hollywood star has always dreamt of being associated with the work of Nolan, as he is credited as one of the finest filmmakers of the generation. Adding to the list of people willing to work with the filmmaker, the list also includes Rapper Eminem, who once revealed that he was desperate to play the part of Batman’s arch-enemy, The Riddler.

As it was Justin Timberlake, who was rumoured to play a role in Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy, the Rap God singer showed his desire to take on the role of Batman’s villain. Back when the filmmaker was working on the trilogy, it was said that Riddler would be the main villain of the third instalment of the franchise, but that did not go as planned.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to a report by Comic Book, Eminem once revealed that he was desperate to play the part of Batman’s arch-enemy, The Riddler and work with Christopher Nolan. “When it comes to business, you know I ain’t no fiddler…You tell them Batman biggies, I wanna play ‘The Riddler!'” said the 8 Miles singer. While he has always been a superhero on the Hot 100 chart lately, his return to the silver screen as a villain in Christopher Nolan’s Batman movies would have definitely made more records.

While Eminem did not get the role, the rumoured character of The Riddler also did not make it to the third movie in The Dark Knight trilogy. Edward Nygma, also known as The Riddler, was originally going to be the main antagonist of Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises, the third and final instalment of The Dark Knight Trilogy.

However, it was Tom Hardy’s Bane who worked well as the counterpart to Christian Bale’s Batman in the movie. Following the success of the movies, Christopher Nolan decided not to work on any superhero project for his own reason. However, the filmmaker’s recently released Oppenheimer has been getting critical acclamations all around the world.

Let us know what do you think about Eminem and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: Oppenheimer: J Robert Oppenheimer’s Grandson Raises An Objection Over ‘Poisonous Apple’ Scene & Adds He Would Have Removed It, “That’s A Really Serious Accusation…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News