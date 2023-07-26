There has always been a constant tiff between Marvel and DC and the fans are always at it. However, this competition has brought out some fine content from both studios that have rocked the box office. But in recent times, MCU and DCEU have both taken a serious hit in terms of their content. Now, the DC Arrowverse co-creator Marc Guggenheim has some striking remarks and advice for Kevin Feige, the man behind the towering success of the MCU.

DC Arrowverse has always been a fan favourite with shows like ‘The Flash’, ‘Supergirl’, ‘Black Lightening’, and more. But this, too, has come to an end. It has been a fact that the MCU has dropped down in terms of content quality ever since Avengers: Endgame. Speaking on the same, Guggenheim has a plan of action for Feige.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking to The Aarthi and Sriram Show, the Arrowverse co-creator expressed his feelings of dealing with too much content. Guggenheim said, “If I was suddenly in [Marvel Studios President] Kevin Feige’s role, basically I would do what Iger was saying, which is prune the tree. You know, there’s just too much content. I’m like the biggest Marvel nerd ever, and I haven’t seen Moon Knight. I just can’t keep up. There’s just too much content.”

Marc Guggenheim also slammed the complexities and interwovenness of the entire MCU after Endgame. He continues, “And then of course like Iger was saying, there’s a question of how much content can you produce at quality. To me the difference between Phase 4 and Phases 1 through 3 is fundamentally something very simple, which is you could even be watching ‘Infinity War’ without having seen the prior X number of movies.”

Speaking of an MCU reboot, Marvel Studios might just be doing that very soon with the highly-anticipated ‘Secret Wars’. Talking about the same, Guggenheim said, “And my guess is what they are building up with Phase 4 is – the ‘Secret Wars’ that they’ve announced is not the ‘Secret Wars’ of the 1980’s, it’s Jonathan Hickman’s ‘Secret Wars’ which basically was sort of like a reset for the Marvel Universe. So, I think they are gonna, if they do what I expect them to do, they will end up pruning the tree, as I said.”

Must Read: Megan Fox Gets Brutally Trolled For Asking A $30K Donation To Help Her Friend’s Father’s Treatment, Netizens Say “She Could Possibly Easily Afford This”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News