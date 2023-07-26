The entire world was shocked when the reports of Ariana Grande splitting with Dalton Gomez surfaced online. The ex-couple was madly in love with each other and didn’t shy away from sharing candid and intimate photos from the day they got married. However, everything was not well in their paradise, and things started worsening. Recently, there have been several reports that the singer is now dating actor Ethan Slater and it looks like he had told his wife about his romance with the musician.

According to recent reports, Ethan Slater, known for his role in the musical Wicked, informed his wife, Lilly Jay, about his romantic involvement with pop star Ariana Grande shortly before the news became public. The news of Grande, 30, dating her Wicked co-star, 31, surprised Lilly, who had recently given birth to their child.

An insider revealed to US Weekly that Ethan spoke to Lilly about his relationship with Ariana Grande and expressed his desire for a divorce a few days before the news broke. Lilly was reportedly entirely blindsided by the revelation. The source shared, “Ethan sat Lilly down a few days before the news broke about him and Ariana and said that he wanted a divorce. Lilly never saw it coming!” However, another insider close to Ariana denied these claims, with a third insider adding that Grande and Slater were separated when they began dating and that their relationship is recent.

They emphasized that it is difficult to see an ex move on, especially in such a public manner, and both parties are trying to handle the situation with respect.

“It’s understandable that its difficult to see an ex move on, especially in such a public way, and they are trying to be as respectful as possible,” the third source added.

The report also indicated that the two stars connected on the set of the upcoming Wicked movie, and they were not shy about their relationship in front of the cast and crew. As per the insider, Ariana Grande and Ethan would hold hands between takes and were not discrete about their budding romance, leading to speculation among those working on the project.

For the uninitiated, Ethan Slater and Lilly Jay have been married for five years, having been high school sweethearts. A few months ago, in May, Ethan shared a heartfelt Instagram post dedicated to Lilly, showcasing their strong bond. The news of their imminent divorce and Ethan’s new relationship with Ariana has undoubtedly shocked their family, friends, and fans.

As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how Ethan, Lilly, and Ariana Grande navigate their personal lives and the impact it may have on their careers.

