Hailey Bieber needs no introduction. The model has been in the headlines ever since the beginning of this year owing to her alleged online battle with her husband Justin Bieber’s former girlfriend Selena Gomez. While the model and the singer requested their respective fans not to spread hate, the feud received a lot of light from media across the world. Although Hailey has been involved in a lot of controversy lately, today we are looking back at one of her fashion moments when she left us all in awe of her s*xy legs and figure.

Hailey began her modelling career during her late teens and soon began working with various fashion brands. In 2018, she tied the knot with Justin Bieber after a few months of dating him.

The model has been a regular at several award functions and star-studded charity events. She always brings her fashion A-game, even during her casual outings. Back in 2021, Hailey Bieber took part in Jimmy Choo’s Autumn campaign and brought out her best poses.

One of the snaps from the shoot saw Hailey donning a stunning black monokini. The monokini had two vertical straps on the front joined by a horizontal one on the sides leaving huge cutouts for Hailey to flaunt her s*xy body. She showed of her toned figure and the side of her a** that was perfect for the look. While her long s*xy legs were too hot to handle, she added a statement pair of pink heels by the luxury footwear brand.

Coming to her makeup, the 26-year-old opted for a glammed-up one with an ample amount of shimmer and bronzer on her entire body. Flaunting her s*xy lips in a shade of brown, she left her locks open. To add to her sizzling hotness, the Rhode founder wore a pair of silver anklets. Take a look at her picture from the Twitter account named @haileysoutfits.

(Full size) Hailey Bieber for Jimmy Choo Autumn 2021. pic.twitter.com/mwvWo0Fju9 — Hailey Bieber Outfits (@haileysoutfits) September 2, 2021

