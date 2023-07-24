The Barbie fever is on, and whenever we open our social media platforms, we can only see fashion influencers or actors or AI artists making new posts about Margot Robbie or fashion Reels on Barbie. Now, think about how it would turn out if Margot’s Barbie got an Indian touch. Recently, we stumbled upon a series of AI-generated pictures, and we didn’t realise that we needed Barbie’s Indian wedding world. Scroll ahead to check it out!

For the unversed, Greta Gerwig’s directorial Barbie stars Margot in and as Barbie, Ryan Gosling as Ken and others in pivotal roles. The movie is garnering a huge box office collection ever since its release on the big screens on July 21, 2023.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, coming back to the AI-generated pictures. An AI artist named tapan_aslot.ai shared a series of photos reimagining Margot Robbie’s Barbie on the backdrop of an Indian wedding set in Jaipur, the pink city. We didn’t know that we needed to see Barbie’s Indian edit to realise how pretty it can get. In the first pic, Margot’s Barbie can be seen wearing a pink saree with golden embellishments, pairing it with a floral blouse, along with ‘maharani’ jewellery.

While in the second and third, Margot Robbie can be seen donning different pink salwar suits with intricate designs. In the fourth photo, she wore another pink saree with lace detailing and peacock embroidery, giving full Jaipuri vibes. In the next picture, she wore a gorgeous Rani pink anarkali and made a style statement with it. Followed by a flowy gown with a plunging neckline showing a good amount of cleav*ge through it, Margot Robbie’s AI image gave a perfect pick for a cocktail party.

Check out the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tapan Aslot (@tapan_aslot.ai)

Brides-to-be, did you note what to wear and how to style your next wedding day or sangeet or mehendi looks? Well, if any day Barbie‘s Indian remake is made, it’s probably gonna give this vibe. What say?

We are in awe of these AI-generated pictures and Margot Robbie’s Barbie’s Indian looks. What about you? Let us know in the comments.

Stick to Koimoi for more fashion news and updates!

Must Read: Selena Gomez Showcases Her Busty Cleav*ge Saying Goodbye To Her Angelic Side, Dons A Strapless Bold Red Dress For Her Birthday Bash Making Fans Go Weak In The Knees!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News