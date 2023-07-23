Selena Gomez turned 31 on the 22nd of July, and the Selenators had their eyes on what the diva would wear for this special day, and she did not disappoint. Gomez kept aside her angelic side and turned on that devilish charm, and it was a sight to behold. Being one of the most influential pop culture figures, her fan following has been astounding, and it has only been growing over the years, especially because of the singer’s adorable and humble nature.

On Saturday, there were several reports claiming that the Rare Beauty founder is just $200 million short of becoming a billionaire, and a major part of the credit goes to her beauty product line, which has seen a huge revenue jump within a year of its launch in 2022. The official numbers have not yet been confirmed by Forbes, so fingers crossed for her!

On Saturday, Selena Gomez celebrated her 31st birthday, and she looked stunning in a bold red floral off-shoulder dress. The red tube dress featured ruffle and tassel detailing as she confidently showcased her busty cleav*ge. She paired her short dress with a pair of black strappy heels with a red flower on them, matching her outfit. Taking to her Instagram handle, the songstress shared snaps from her lavish birthday celebration.

Selena Gomez chose to glam up for the party as she wore full coverage make-up with perfectly contoured and blushed cheeks along with kohled eyes, which were heavily mascara-laden. Selena went peach n*de creamy lip shade lined with brown lip liner, adding oomph to her whole makeup.

For her hair, she chose to style it in an up-do with side swept lock of hair partially covering her left eye. For accessories, Selena only opted for a pair of gold hoop earrings and nothing else. She kept the look pretty clean, making her outfit the centre of attraction of her ensemble.

Selena Gomez shared a carousel of pictures on her Instagram, and in one of them, she could be seen blowing out the candle on her cake with red and white rose detailing, and in others, she is seen enjoying the time of her life with her close ones.

Take a look at Selena’s hot avatar:

Before that, Selena Gomez shared another picture of her expressing her gratitude for the life she has. Take a look at it below:

