Selena Gomez could be cute as a daisy and hot as the fire! We’ve seen her sizzle on the red carpet like an absolute diva but also go sans makeup for her fans. There’s body positivity but also notes to quitting unhealthy eating habits. Straight from the seductress herself, reminiscing one of the historical moments where Selenators were bowled by the stunning side view in a sensuous bikini. The moment is worth appreciating, and below are all the details you need.

There have been a lot of issues that Sel has faced in terms of her health. The actress battled anxiety, depression for many years and still continues to see the guiding light towards the end of the tunnel. She went through a kidney transplant due to Lupus and often suffers from weight issues because of water retention. While she is comfortable in her skin and did not shy away from showcasing her real self at the Golden Globes, she had also gotten into the character and shed a few pounds when needed for the Icecream music video.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 2016, Selena Gomez dropped a major thirst trap on her Instagram page. She was lying in a piping hot white and black polka dot bikini amid the waters. The G-string was pulled together with drawstrings on each side, while her tiny top was covered by a white see-through crochet top. The beauty posed for the cameras and gave a sensuous side view to the photographer.

Selena Gomez pulled her hair back for the shot, which was a smart move to gather all attention to her sizzling look. The photo op was clicked for the GQ magazine. Take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Isn’t that making you croon, “can’t keep my hands to myself”? We can relate!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Cannes 2023: Urvashi Rautela’s PR Team Claims Her ‘Crocodile Necklace’ Is Worth Rs 200-276 Crore & Gets Brutally Trolled By Netizens, One Says “She Wore A Cheap Copy…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News