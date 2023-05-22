The ongoing 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is witnessing the expected amount of glitz and glamour. Fans, fashion enthusiasts, and industry insiders couldn’t help but applaud the fearless choices of the attendees, celebrating their willingness to push the boundaries of traditional red-carpet fashion. Among the Indian attendees, Urvashi Rautela is grabbing majority headlines.

Sharing details about Urvashi’s outfit, her PR firm wrote, “Dressed in a pink tulle gown designed by Paris ace designer Sima Couture and adorned with Cartier crocodile jewelry, the actress showcased her impeccable style and left everyone in awe.”

Now Urvashi Rautela’s team has officially taken to their social media and has announced how the price of jewellery has increased it after she donned it. Taking to their Instagram story, they wrote, “The original Crocodile neckpiece worn by @urvashirautela has increased its value from 200 Cr to 276Cr. It represents Rautela’s tenacity & nonetheless serves as the symbol of both the challenges & sucess that the women face in patriarchal societies.”

We can undoubtedly rubbish all the rumors and say that the actress has aroused the fame of the neck piece by wearing it. Brut India recently shared a video of Urvashi talking about the piece of jewellery only to get trolled by netizens.

Many netizens have slammed the actress and claimed that she is wearing a cheap copy of Cartier. Reacting to Urvashi Rautela’s look wrote, “She wore a cheap copy . Someone please tell her she didn’t wear the original Cartier necklace. Such an embarrassment,” while another penned, “This is NOT the same necklace worn by Monica Bellucci.”

One also quipped, “The first human in history to wear such a historic piece!”

