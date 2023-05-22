Bollywood actors often get ill-treated by fans during public events. There have been so many incidents where fans have manhandled their favourite actors in Hindi cinema and remained unapologetic about it. Similarly, actress Aahana Kumra recently attended a public event where a fan touched her inappropriately on her waist, and she reacted then and there, telling him to behave himself. In a new interview, the India Lockdown actress gave an insightful response on how the event coordinators should tighten security at the venue. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Aahana is quite popular on social media, with over a million followers on Instagram. She often shares sultry pictures of herself, giving fans a sneak peek of her personal and professional life on the photo-sharing site.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now talking about the latest incident, Aahana Kumra recently lashed out at a fan who tried to touch her inappropriately at a recent event and wanted to take a selfie with her. She spoke about the same with Hindustan Times, “I agreed for a picture, but I was like, ‘Sorry, you can’t touch me’. It was kind of weird.”

Aahana Kumra added that fans need to oblige their privacy and said, “especially when I am obliging you. I can very politely decline a photo, but I am never rude to anybody”.

Kumra further stated that fans need to maintain a boundary and said, “Being public figures who have our lives out in the open on social media, people think we are so accessible, as they see us almost everyday. Sometimes the lines get blurred. They think that they know us, but we don’t know them. I feel like there has to be a boundary maintained.”

Talking about security at public events, the actress said, “There should be bouncers to make sure that these kind of people are not there. It’s very important. When we are being called to any of these events or parties, it’s important that our security is also kept in mind. Although this happened a little later at night, I feel like security is still security. There was nobody actually to cordon these people off. I don’t even know who they were. I had no idea this was even posted online.”

This was the first time that something like this happened with Aahana Kumra at a public event, and she said, “It kind of threw me off. I’ll be very careful now at an event, and I will politely decline any photos because if it’s going to be harassment, I might as well stay away from it.”

We totally understand Aahana’s concern here, and it’s only legit. What are your thoughts on her fan touching her inappropriately at a public event? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Ranbir Kapoor Called ‘Creepy’ By Netizens For Saying “Maine Bhi Mauke Pe Chauka Maar Diya” While Doing Intimate Scenes With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, “Just An A**Hole Nepokid”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News