Bollywood veteran and politician Jaya Bachchan is known to all. While the actress is rarely seen on-screen now, she never fails to land on various paparazzi pages while bashing the shutterbugs and going viral. Netizens also often dig out Jaya’s old videos, and the same recently happened as Redditors began slamming the actress for pulling Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s mother’s hand in a clip. Scroll down to read the scoop and find out the truth behind it.

Jaya was last in the headlines owing to her North-South debate regarding films in the parliament. The 75-year-old was brutally trolled for her remarks as many questioned why Bollywood filmmakers do not cast South stars.

Now, a clip from 2014 is making rounds on the internet in which Redittors are claiming Jaya Bachchan showed rude behaviour to Aishwarya’s mother, Vinda Rai. In the clip, Jay could be seen making her way to pose with Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Vrinda Rai. As she stood beside Vrinda, the actress could be seen pulling away her hand and posing to the media.

Take A Look:

Watching the clip, netizens claimed that Jaya Bachchan was “visibly upset” and rudely pushed away Aish‘s mom. But, after watching the full video, many claimed that the actress was wrongly picturised. A Redittor wrote, “I saw the full video again, and it is wrongly picturised here. You can go through it again she is holding her hands not pulling it away.”

Another wrote, “This is an edited video. Please Pin a comment saying it’s edited. This is a wrongly edited video to show Jaya in a negative manner. Watched the full video. When she came to Join them for photos, Aishwarya’s mom was giving a lovely gesture by extending her hand & Jaya later caught her hand for couple of seconds before posing for the photos. Shameful that you guys are posting such edited videos blaming without knowing the actual facts.”

