Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan have huge respect for each other. The actors never belittle each other in the public eye as per fans. Now some old pictures of Kat supporting Salman in his toughest time have taken over the internet. It also started a discussion on how loyal Kat was to him. However, some even commented on the toxicity of this relationship.

In these old pictures, Katrina is seen with Salman Khan’s family who paid the actor a visit in jail. Salman was accused of Hit and Run in 2002. He was also accused of killing a blackbuck (an endangered species). He served a jail sentence for the case.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pictures shared on Reddit, show Katrina Kaif, accompanying Arbaaz Khan, Alvira, and other members of the Khan family. But the internet is divided on seeing these pictures. While some called it Kat’s loyalty towards Salman Khan others called it a toxic relationship.

In a post shared on Reddit, netizens reacted to these throwback pics.

A user commented on the Tiger actress’ emotions for her co-star and wrote, “From what I believe and have read, it’s so weird but Katrina was actually in love with Salman. Glad she got out of it but there’s no question that she didn’t actually care for him during that time. Both value loyalty.”

Another comment read, “He was her boyfriend during this time at least. What’s perplexing is that she did the same in 2018, even going to pray for him with Arpita. Like it or not she’s never distancing herself from him because he’s the man behind her. Like when she started flopping, tiger zinda hain happened. It’s her safety net,” questioning the Bang Bang actress’ intention.

Another user tried to decode the SalKat dynamics and commented, “She loved him and he abused her. That’s why abusive relationships are so hard to let go. There’s real love there, it’s just the wrong kind of love expression.”

Another user explained why Salman Khan respects Katrina Kaif despite being an ex. The user commented, “This is your answer to why Bhai let Kat go and date Ranbir and why he took her back in his wings. She was there in his worst phase. He was seen as a stigma, had failed box office, fading stardom and court cases. Still, she stuck by his side. Bhai values loyalty.”

You can see the pictures and read the discussion on this Reddit thread.

On the work front, Salman and Katrina will be seen together in Tiger 3. The actors last came together for Bharat after Priyanka Chopra unceremoniously walked out of the film.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Ranbir Kapoor Called ‘Creepy’ By Netizens For Saying “Maine Bhi Mauke Pe Chauka Maar Diya” While Doing Intimate Scenes With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, “Just An A**Hole Nepokid”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News