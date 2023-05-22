NCB officer, Sameer Wankhede, who handled Aryan Khan drug case has been accused of corruption. CBI has raised questions about his Rolex watch worth 25 lakhs and numerous foreign trips in the last year. Amidst it all, his WhatsApp chats with Shah Rukh Khan got leaked and witnessed SRK pleading for his family. KRK now claims that there was an ulterior motive behind surfacing these digital conversations. Scroll below for details!

Sameer has been accused of trying to extort a whopping sum of 25 crores from SRK to free his son Aryan Khan. The Bombay High Court also questioned the NCB official today and asked him why he circulated the chats, given the matter is sub-judice. For the unversed, Aryan was arrested during a drug raid conducted at the Cordelia cruise in 2021.

Self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan has shared a detailed 7-minute 19 seconds long video sharing his take on Shah Rukh Khan vs Sameer Wankhede case. He claims that the anti-drug officer was trying to make himself look like a huge personality but has now landed in huge trouble. KRK even declares that Sameer will possibly face jail over the latest controversy.

KRK in the viral video says, “CBI ka Sameer Wankhede pe ilzaam ye hai ki wo corrupt hai. Unhone rishwat le lekar itni properties banayi hai, itne paise banaye hai. Toh meri samajh me ye nahi aa raha hai ki is corruption ka Shah Rukh Khan ke WhatsApp chat se kya lena dena hai?”

“Shah Rukh Khan ke chat se ye kaise sabit ho jata hai ki Sameer Wankhede sahib corrupt nahi hai? Unke paas ye saari daulat asmaan se aake tapak padi hai. Wo ye chats leak karke batana chahte hai ki dekho wo kitne bade aadmi hai ki SRK ne unse minnate kit hi. Wo public ki sympathy lena chah rahe hai, jo unko milegi nahi,” adds Kamaal.

KRK concludes, “Sameer bhai puri tarah fas chuke hai aura b uska bhuktaan karna hi padega. Mai aisa manta hu ki unki naukri jana pakka hai, jail jana bhi pakka hai.”

Who is right in the fight of SRK Vs Samir Wankhede | watch and share the video | #krkreview #krk #latestreviews #… https://t.co/WDM1ImtwGy via @YouTube — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 22, 2023

