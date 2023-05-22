Anushka Sharma is known for her free-spirited personality. She laughs loudly, is bubbly and chirpy, and is mostly honest by heart, and all these qualities can be seen in her acting skills. Anushka is one of the A-listers and versatile actresses in Bollywood who has shown a varied range of acting chops through the movies.

For the unversed, before marrying the love of her life, Virat Kohli, Anushka was in a relationship with Ranveer Singh. Once, she had appeared on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan along with Anurag Kashyap and had taken sarcastic digs at him & Deepika Padukone.

In one of the segments of Koffee With Karan, Karan Johar asked Anushka Sharma what she would do if she got stuck with Ranveer (Singh) and Deepika (Padukone). The PK actress was too quick to answer, “I’ll watch Ramleela. I haven’t seen Ramleela, so I’ll just watch Ramleela”, pointing at them in front of her.

Check out the video clip as shared on Instagram:

In the rapid-fire round, when Karan Johar asked Anushka Sharma what she would do if she woke up one day as Deepika Padukone. And the Pari actress was quite prompt in replying to that. Taking a sarcastic dig, Anushka said, “I would say my morning prayer. Ram, Ram, Ram, Ram, Ram, Ram…”, leaving Karan Johar speechless with her responses.

When she was asked if she had to lose a memory of one thing or one person, what would she forget and Anushka replied that ‘woh automatically hote jata hai’ delete.

Well, Anushka Sharma surely never fails to amaze us. Be it with her wit, acting skills, fashion sense or her cutesy banter with her hubby Virat Kohli. What say? What do you think of these answers? Let us know!

