Anurag Kashyap’s upcoming film Kennedy is being screened at the Cannes Film Festival, which is why the director is enjoying his time there. However, recently, his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap announced she got engaged to her longtime beau Shane George, leaving his father and fans in a frenzy. Now, Anurag took a hilarious jibe at himself in his recent post. Keep scrolling to find it out.

Anurag is one of the celebrated filmmakers in Bollywood who has given quite a few hit movies from Dev D to Gangs of Wasseypur, which might not have collected a lot of moolah from the box office but has created quite a buzz among the audience.

Now, Anurag Kashyap’s daughter, who is already famous as a social media personality and has a massive fanbase, is now on the verge of getting married, and like any typical father he has also started counting and saving money for his daughter’s wedding.

Recently, Anurag Kashyap took to his Instagram handle and shared a post where he could be seen sitting in a lounge staring at his phone at the Cannes Film Festival. He wrote along with it taking a jibe at himself, “@cinemakasam is pissed off saying ,” yahan to phone chhod do !!”. Unaware that I am calculating the number of remakes I will have to do to throw a wedding soirée, because my dearest @aaliyahkashyap and her beau, my lovely @shanegregoire threw a total curveball at us in the middle of our @festivaldecannes journey of #Kennedy by announcing their engagement.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap10)

A few days back, Aaliyah Kashyap took to her Instagram handle and announced her engagement news with her fans with a cutesy post. Her caption could be read as “Soooooo THIS HAPPENED!!!!! to my best friend, my partner, my soulmate and now my FIANCÉ.”

Well, on the other news, Cannes Film Festival saw Anurag’s return after a decade with the film Kennedy featuring Rahul Bhatt and Sunny Leone, which is also considered to be a gritty thriller movie.

Isn’t Anurag acting like a typical father ever since his daughter announced her engagement news?

