While Sudipto Sen’s The Kerala Story is making quite a buzz for the controversial topics that were raised through the film, on the other hand, it is also receiving immense appreciation from the ordinary audience as well as critics. Now, one of the most celebrated filmmakers Ram Gopal Varma, has stepped forward to laud the movie while exposing the ugliness of Bollywood. Keep scrolling to read his tweet threads about the film.

Adah Sharma starrer has already become a topic of discussion, and it continues to divide the audience on whether to believe in its authenticity or the alleged propaganda.

Now, Ram Gopal Varma has come in support of the film The Kerala Story and wrote his detailed opinion on it while blasting Bollywood’s dark and ugly truth. Taking to his Twitter handle, in one of his first tweets of the series, he wrote, “We are so comfortable in telling lies to both others and ourselves that when someone goes ahead and shows the truth we get SHOCKED… That explains the DEATH like SILENCE of BOLLYWOOD on the SHATTERING SUCCESS of #KeralaStory.”

Check out the tweet here:

We are so comfortable in telling lies to both others and ourselves that when someone goes ahead and shows the truth we get SHOCKED..That explains the DEATH like SILENCE of BOLLYWOOD on the SHATTERING SUCCESS of #KeralaStory — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 21, 2023

“The #KeralaStory is like a BEAUTIFUL GHOSTLY MIRROR showing the DEAD face of Main stream BOLLYWOOD to itself in all its UGLINESS,” Ram Gopal Varma continued.

RGV further wrote in his tweet, “The #KeralaStory will haunt like a mysterious fog in every story discussion room and every corporate house in BOLLYWOOD forever,” he pointed out, adding: “It’s difficult to learn from #KeralaStory because it’s EASY to copy a LIE but very DIFFICULT to copy TRUTH.”

Well, Ram Gopal Varma has never shied away from speaking of his mind, and he has done it once again. However, the film, despite all of the controversies and banning, has become the second highest-grosser of the year, even surpassing Ranbir Kapoor‘s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

What are your thoughts about Ram Gopal Varma’s opinion about The Kerala Story as he blasted Bollywood’s truth?

