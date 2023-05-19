Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most loved and adored stars in Bollywood. The Barfi actor enjoys a massive fanbase and is admired for his phenomenal work craft. Over the years, he has not only evolved as an actor but also as a person, however, there was a time when he painted a lot of headlines owing to his complicated personal life. The actor has dated many big names in the industry. His relationship with Deepika Padukone remains one of the most discussed relationships ever. Today, we bring to you a throwback to when Ranbir, during an interview, said he won’t leave his girlfriend for any other girl & Deepika’s expression said it all. Scroll below to read the details!

Deepika and Ranbir were once in love with each other, but their relationship had a tragic end, however, they continued to be friends after their breakup, and they went on to work on many films together. Once during the promotions of YJHD, Ranbir confessed he would never cheat on his girlfriend, and netizens were quick to give him a reality check.

Once Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone sat down for a candid interview with Bollywood Hungama for the promotions of Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. During the conversation, the actor was asked, “Will you leave your Dilliwali girlfriend and everything for a girl like Deepika?” To which the actor said, “Well, I don’t have a Dilliwali girlfriend. But I don’t think you can leave your girlfriend for any other girl. So yeah, I don’t know it depends on the situation.” Interestingly, the actor was accompanied by Deepika Padukone, and she can be spotted laughing awkwardly in the video. The clip from the video is going viral, and netizens were quick to react.

One of the users wrote, “The audacity tho!”

“She knows She knows.”

Another commented, “The audacity to say sitting beside Deepika Padukone.”

“When you realize, you are the Dilliwali girlfriend he left.”

“If doglapan had a face.”

“The irony, I cant Lmao.”

“Depends on the situation; he literally said that.”

Check out the viral video here:

What are your thoughts on the viral video of Ranbir Kapoor talking about not leaving your girlfriend for any other girl? Let us know in the comment section below!

