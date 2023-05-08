Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor are two of the biggest stars in the Hindi film industry. They were once head over heels for one another, so much so that DP even got an RK tattoo on her name. Unfortunately, they broke up after dating for a few years and are now currently very happy with their significant others. Ranbir and Deepika share a very cordial and lovely relationship now and there is definitely no blood between them. After splitting up when they came together for Ayan Mukerji’s Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani in 2013, questions about their relationship were flung towards them during the promotions.

For the record, Ranbir is now married to Alia Bhatt and Deepika to Ranveer Singh. In one interview, a reporter questioned DP about her RK tattoo. The actor took it upon himself to slam the reporter for his inappropriate question. Find out what the Brahmastra star said to the journalist.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One of the journalists asked Deepika Padukone about the tattoo, indicating that she did it to promote her previous films. DP and Ranbir Kapoor had done Bachna Ae Haseeno prior to that. Before the Piku actress had given the journalist a piece of her mind, Ranbir decided to shut them, as per BollywoodShadis.

Ranbir Kapoor reportedly said, “I think yeh bahut hi kamaal ka behuda sawaal hai. Deepika ne tattoo promotion ke liye nahi lagaya hai. It’s really, really silly and I really pray for you ke aap jab jayenge waapas office mein toh they welcome you with open arms as a hero that you asked this question at this press conference. We also have a life, we have a personal life. When you ask a question like this and when Deepika will reply, that will become a news article. So I think it’s best that you could also have a little bit of dignity at a press conference and not bring up questions like these.”

As per another quote in iDiva, Ranbir Kapoor had also said, “I don’t think any actor in the film fraternity does things for promoting and marketing of a film. We also have a personal life. We do things for a film, but when we go home, we have a life, parents, family, friends. So you should respect that.”

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: The Kerala Story Box Office Day 3: Enjoys An Excellent Weekend, Is The 5th Highest Bollywood Grosser Of 2023 Already

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News