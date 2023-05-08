Akshay Kumar has dated some of the most beautiful women in Bollywood. Eyebrows were raised as he reunited with ex-girlfriend Raveena Tandon last night at an event. If that isn’t enough, the Tip Tip actress even mentioned his other ex-flame, Shilpa Shetty, during a conversation. Scroll below for the latest scoop.

Yesterday marked a star-studded affair as leading celebrities across B’Town came together for an award function. Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, Rakul Preet Singh were seen in glamorous avatars at the red carpet. While Akshay opted for a semi-formal look in a black long coat with oversized pants, Raveena showcased her sizzling avatar in a body-fitting gown.

A viral video from the HT India’s Most Stylish Awards 2023 witnessed Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon sitting beside each other during the ceremony. They seemed cordial and was constantly chit chatting. In another video, the ex-flames were called together on stage and were seen interacting with the host who asked them some rapid fire questions.

Akshay Kumar was questioned, “Aapke hisab se 90s ke Ranveer Singh kaun hai?” To this, the superstar answered “Govinda.”

During the rapid fire, Raveena Tandon was asked, “90s ki Malaika Arora kon hai?” The actress took quite a long time before answering, “I think Malaika has an amazing style, I think it would be Shilpa (Shetty). She’s always had a really classy style.”

Netizens have wild reactions to the viral video, specially how Akshay Kumar went tight-lipped as Shilpa Shetty was mentioned.

A comment read, “Yeh kya dekh liya…. Asaaammmmbhavvvv !!!”

Another wrote, “Such mai bahut accha laga dekh ke, apne purane dino ko yaad kar rahe honge dono”

A user pointed out, “That mischievous event planner”

“Twinkle mam watching you @akshaykumar be carefull,” another joked.

Another commented, “He…y kb kese kyu”

We loved the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon, how about you?

