Yesterday marked a star-studded night as celebrities gathered for an award function in the city. Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Janhvi Kapoor and others were seen putting their best fashion foot forward. Ananya Panday channelled her inner Barbie in an all-pink ensemble. But paparazzi were left in splits looking at her tiny bag that looked more like a ‘balti’ (bucket). Scroll below for all that followed by.

Indian paparazzi is currently in demand over their hilarious tactics to get the attention of celebrities. During NMACC, we witnessed shutterbugs screaming ‘ikde idke’ (look here) to Gigi Hadid, who obviously wouldn’t have understood anything. Swara Bhasker was recently seen asking the media persons to speak to her the way they did with the Hollywood supermodel.

Ananya Panday was seen posing at the red carpet last night in a viral video. She was donning an elevated pink blazer and paired it up with matching stockings. The actress completed her look with minimal jewellery and matching coloured block heels. But it was her handbag that caught the most attention.

As Ananya Panday was on her way to the venue, a member from the shutterbugs asked, “purse hai ya balti?” The actress even looked at him and laughed about it. The crowd around the red carpet was also left in splits. Netizens had wild reactions to the viral video.

A user wrote, “Daal tadke ki balti 😂😂😂.. jaate samay bhar ke leke jana😂”

Another joked, “That purse size is equal to her struggle 😂😂😂😂 #facts”

“Ha balti he hai dal makhni milegi na abhi,” a comment read.

Another reacted, “Lotta party krne jaa rahi hai…”

“Daal fry le kar aayi hai,” a comment read.

What are your thoughts on the tiny fashion statement carried by Ananya Panday?

