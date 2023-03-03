Actress Swara Bhasker left everyone stunned when she announced her registered marriage with politician and activist, Fahad Ahmad, last month. The actress posted a video on February 7 to announce her marriage and also shared how she met Fahad. While Bhasker did not go for a grand wedding, she posted a picture of her ‘suhaag raat’ decoration and mentioned that her mother wanted it to be “filmy.” As the photo is now going viral, netizens are left divided as many are trolling her for sharing personal details.

Swara has been grabbing headlines ever since she announced her marriage to Fahad. She was also slammed for her inter-religion marriage and calling her now-husband “Bhai” in a previous tweet.

Now, a picture of Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad’s suhag raat is going viral on social media. The photo was shared by the Ranjhanaa actor via her Instagram stories with the caption, “mom making sure i have a family suhaag raat.” The picture had a huge bed covered in white and red bedding and matching garlands.

Hain aisa bhi hota hai kya 😂#swarabhaskar pic.twitter.com/36xj6uTu04 — stay peaceful (@staypeaceful__) March 2, 2023

As the picture has gone viral on social media, netizens are left divided as many of them are trolling Swara Bhasker for sharing a personal picture. A social media user wrote, “Mera desh hadd se zyada aage bad rha hai,” while another penned, “Ab suhagraat k baare me btana reh gya bss.”

A user also commented, “Kon si ladki apni private night ki pic duniya ko dikhati h….”

A fourth user wrote, “Telecast bhi krdeti gawar aurat,” while a fifth one commented, “These people posts everything on sm,if anyone comments then they lecture about privacy,rights,decency blah blah blah.”

“Iss aurat me dimag nhi h ky…,” said another.

