The paparazzi spotted Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan as they attended Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora’s mother Joyce’s birthday party. Celebrities attract the paps like how bees get attracted to honey. Sometimes stars may not be in the right mood and lose their composure in front of the media, and it happens a lot. Sometimes the actors and actresses engage in fun banter or give away sarcastic remarks that make the news. Well, Saif did a little bit of both as he snapped at them with his sarcastic remark.

Saif and Kareena are one of the most celebrated couples in the film industry, and their son Taimur Ali Khan has been very popular among the paps for a long time. Find out what he said last night that it’s in the news today!

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were spotted in black outfits as they were returning from Malaika Arora’s mother Joyce’s birthday bash. Saif wore a black kurta with white trousers paired with brown leather shoes. On the other hand, Kareena wore a black coloured cut-out dress. She paired it with a pair of heels and carried a black clutch. It was when they were about to enter their building, and the paparazzi photographers didn’t stop following them that Saif snapped and said, “Ek kaam kariye, humaare bedroom mein aa jaiye.”

As soon as the video went viral on Instagram, netizens from all directions started bashing Saif Ali Khan instead. However there were many who advocated for the actors’ privacy. One of the users commented, “Nai chaiye iska photo bhai.” Another netizen wrote, “Sharabi and batmeez..” A third user wrote, “Because of his bevdi wife.” A fourth person commented, “They call the PAPs and then say such things. Hypocrites.”

However, there were many who supported Saif Ali Khan’s reaction to the paparazzi. As one of them wrote, “aisa hi hona chahiye tum logo ke sath.” Another wrote, “Savage and apt.” One of the comments read, “It’s true these social media cameraman are big time privacy violatiors.” The other one referring to the recent privacy breaching incident with Alia Bhatt wrote, “Recent Alia Bhatt incident has triggered many celebrities.”

Check out the viral video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

