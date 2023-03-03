Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham’s action thriller Pathaan was released in theatres on January 25 and is still raking in serious money at the box office. The film has been making and breaking BO records ever since it hit screens and seems like it will continue to do so for more days to come.

As per a recent media report, the SRK starrer has been attracting more audiences after over a month than Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada and Akshay Kumar-Emraan Hashmi’s Selfiee have in the last week. In fact, an exhibitor has revealed that seeing the film outperforms every other film in its path it has now got its screens too. Read on.

Talking about the Shah Rukh Khan film replacing the Akshay Kumar and Kartik Aaryan starrer in his cinemas, Manoj Desai – executive director of G7 multiplex and Maratha Mandir Cinema, told ETimes, “Selfiee and Shehzada are finished. I have replaced all shows of both the films in Maratha Mandir with Pathaan and will soon follow suit with the same at Gaiety and Galaxy multiplexes.”

Talking further about the same, Manoj Desai said, “I have also decreased the ticket prices of Pathaan as audiences are still coming in to watch the movie. Whereas there is hardly any audience for Selfiee and Shehzada. The whole of last week Selfiee has made us weep with its footfalls. We are now waiting for the release of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.”

As per the latest box office reports, Raj Mehta directed Selfiee had earned Rs 11.6 crore in 4 days at the ticket counter. Shehzada – the remake of the 2020 Allu Arjun Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, is said to have earned around Rs 30 crore nett in the 12 days since it hit screens.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is making and breaking records at the box office. The most recent numbers suggest that the Siddharth Anand directorial is set to make history as the biggest Hindi ever given that it’s likely surpassing the huge Rs 511 crores milestone set by Baahubali 2 (Hindi) at the box office. As per the details released by the production house, the film has recorded $46.97 million in the overseas territories alone, while nett collection in India stands at Rs 528.89 crore (Hindi – Rs 510.65 crore, Dubbed – Rs 18.24 crore). Its total worldwide gross is now Rs 1026 crore (India gross: Rs 640 crore, overseas: Rs 386 crore).

