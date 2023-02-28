Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani's 'Husband & Wife' Video After Wedding X Shah Rukh Khan's Om Shanti Om Background Has Our Hearts Melting Like A Lava

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been painting the town red and how! The couple surprised their fans when they tied the knot early this month. Sid-Kiara have been taking the web by storm as they continue to treat fans with their wedding photos every now and then. Now after their wedding, the couple recently appeared at an award show as a married couple and the inside videos are doing the rounds of social media for all the right reasons.

Sid and Kiara’s fans, as they enjoy a massive fan following, recently shared a fan edit video that sees their then and now speeches and shows their journey from boyfriend-girlfriend to husband and wife. It is the best edit of a husband and wife video with Shah Rukh Khan’s Om Shanti Om music in the background.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The fan edit clip opens with unmarried Kiara Advani saying, “To Sid my dearest friend and an amazing co-star, an incredible actor for making this journey truly emotional and memorable.” While unmarried Sid says, “Kiara Advani is someone, who’s right here.” The video soon moves to their recent speeches at an award function after marriage where Kiara said, “My team of Shershaah, my husband, my wonderful producer.”

Later, Sidharth Malhotra is heard saying, “My talented co-actor, who was so convincing in her role that I ended up marrying her. She’s right here! I am so happy and produce to call her my wife today. Kiara, thank you so much!” Soon after the video surfaced on the web, netizens have been showering the newlyweds with all their love. Check out their adorable edit below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edits<3 (@deewaniimastani)

Commenting on the video a user wrote, “when we think we’re over them… they just make it more difficult to get over them,” while another said, “From dropping hints on stage to being together in the mandappp>>>>>”

A third user wrote, “Abee to Bollywood m sab yhi krte hn depika ranveer Alia Ranbir Katrina Vicky aur ab ye sala shadi k baad lgta h riwaj hota h ki pehli bar award function m jaenge to esi hi speech dena… special to tab hota jab koi har tym apne partner ko ese hi appreciate kre”

“My husband>>>> I’m proud to call her my wife>>>” said a third user.

“Cutest thing that I watched on the internet today,” read the fourth user.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth Malhotra will next be seen in Yodha. Kiara Advani, on the other hand, has an interesting lineup of films including RC15 with Ram Charan and Satyaprem Ki Katha where she will reunite with her Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan.

Coming back, after watching the video we can’t help but say ‘we are not crying, you are’

Must Read: Hrithik Roshan’s Fans Bash Paps For Invading Actor’s Privacy As He Plants A Kiss On Girlfriend Saba Azad’s Lips, One Says “This Is Sh*tty”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News