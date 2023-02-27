Before his much-talked-about film, Fighter hit the theatres, Hrithik Roshan is making headlines owing to his love life. Years after his divorce from Sussanne Khan, the actor is painting the town red with his love affair with Saba Azad. Hrithik and Saba have been the talking point ever since they made their relationship official. While the rumours of them tying the knot surfaced every now and then, the duo has once again grabbed the eyeballs for their latest PDA.

Recently, the lovebirds were snapped outside the airport where Saba had come to see off the actor. While the netizens are in total awe of the couple, they have been slamming the shutterbugs for invading their privacy. Their private moment was captured, and the clip began to do the rounds of social media.

For his recent airport spotting, Hrithik Roshan was seen wearing a light green jacket paired with a matching t-shirt. He paired his look with black cargo pants, an olive green cap, and yellow sunglasses. The clip opens with Hrithik bidding goodbye to Saba Azad and both planting a peck on each other’s lips. Soon after the video surfaced on the web, netizens bashed the paps for zooming into the car and capturing their private moment.

Commenting on Hrithik Roshan’s video, a user wrote, “Hadd hai matalab apne followers badhane k liye logo k bedroom taq ghus jao….sabko idea hai baccha kaise paida hota hai ,,,,process dikhane ki jarurat hai .?..camera rakhe ho to ????.” While another said, “Media or hritik dono ki galti h wo v to car ka door open kr k kiss krre media ko to masala chahiye hi h.”

“Bus koi muze inn pepz ke ghar ka patta de inka ghar main raat ko ghus ke raat wale moments shot kaar ke daal du social media pe tabh inko personal life kya hoti hai yeh samaj ayega,” wrote a third user.

“Why the hell are you triple zooming the kiss. Still make it a taboo or a big fuss about it,” said a fourth user.

A fifth user said, “Stupid Media unke kiss zoom karke dhikane zaruri hai kya? y always poking into others privacy.” “This is sh*tty. Give them some space guyz,” said another user.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in Pathaan director Siddharth Anand’s Fighter opposite Deepika Padukone.

