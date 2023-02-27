Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore has phenomenal acting craft and when she comes on the silver screen, she only weaves magic with her characters. She will be soon seen in Rahul V. Chittella’s directorial Gulmohar along with acting powerhouses like Manoj Bajpayee, Amol Palekar, and Suraj Sharma. Recently, she spoke about the film and went on to reveal that she cried inconsolably after watching the film for the third time. Scroll below to read the details!

During the special screening of Gulmohar in Delhi, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s dotting MIL spoke about her upcoming film Gulmohar and said that she cried even after watching the film for the third time. She also went on to praise her co-stars Manoj Bajpayee and Suraj Sharma.

In a viral video from the special screening in Delhi that was shared by her daughter on her Instagram story, Sharmila Tagore can be seen addressing the audience and she said, “Thank you so much and I hope you liked the movie. I have seen it for the third time and I was still crying profusely, although I am in it.” The actress further added, “Of course, working with Manoj and Suraj, actually, Suraj makes you cry. But I kind of vibe with this young lot. They make it so difficult for themselves. They can easily take their father’s money and get on. But they have to punish themselves.”

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjoy K Roy (@sanjoykroy)

Several pictures and videos from the screening were posted by Sharmlia’s daughter Saba Ali Khan on her Instagram. The last picture starred Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan with her grandmother as she was also present in Delhi to cheer for her grandma. She later shared a picture with Sharmila and captioned it, “Mere Sapno ki Rani is my most stunning Granny.”

For the unversed, Sharmila Tagore’s upcoming film Gulmohar is set to premiere on Disney + Hotstar on March 3. Interestingly, the film will mark the first collaboration between actor Manoj Bajpayee and Sharmila.

