A beautiful and absorbing story for all ages to watch with their loved ones directed by Rahul V.Chittella, Gulmohar will see the luminous and graceful Sharmila Tagore return to cinema after 12 years, with acting powerhouses Manoj Bajpayee, Amol Palekar, Simran and Suraj Sharma.

Gulmohar is a Star Studios production in association with Chalkboard Entertainment and Autonomous Works. The film’s original music is composed by Siddhartha Khosla (This is Us).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier when Manoj Bajpayee had asked Sharmila Tagore how was she feeling on making a comeback, the veteran actress had shared that she was a little ‘nervous’. When further Manoj titled her as ‘Legend’ and ‘OG’, Sharmila Tagore had replied, “I am not a legend. In this film, I have played the role of your mother so thodi bohot acting mujhe bhi aati hai.”

Further going in the conversation, Sharmila Tagore talked about taking a gap and making a comeback to the films and shared, “After a considerable gap, I am very happy to be in the familiar and well-loved ambiance of a film set. I agreed almost immediately to be a part of team Gulmohar – after the moving narration of this heartwarming and beautifully written story. It is a very layered and absorbing family drama and I am sure many will enjoy watching it together with their loved ones in the comfort of their home.”

Directed by Rahul Chittella and written by Rahul Chittella and Arpita Mukherjee, Gulmohar is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from 3rd March 2023.

Must Read: Manoj Bajpayee Drops A Major Hint About The Family Man Season 3: “… Swagat Nahin Karoge Humara?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News