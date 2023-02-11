The boss babe Rubina Dilaik is immensely loved by her fans and she is quite famous on social media as well. The former Bigg Boss winner who is also known for her sartorial fashion choices never misses a chance to interact with her admirers. She recently shared a picture of herself on Instagram and this time she has left everyone worried.

Rubina on Saturday morning shared two pictures of herself on Instagram and her fans just couldn’t believe that it was her. The Bigg Boss 14 winner shared the picture of her sick face and revealed that she is not keeping well for the past few days. As soon as the pictures went viral, fans bombarded the comment section with Get Well Soon comments.

Rubina Dilaik who has been happily married to Abhinav Shukla is one of the most active television celebs on social media. With more than 8 million followers on Instagram, the actress enjoys a massive fanbase. Though Rubina always posts her happy pictures on social media, this time she shared pictures of her swollen face and left her fans extremely worried. The actress wrote, “fever, sore throat, infection, and swollen lip, I surely look like a Duck( without any fillers) …And m frustrated and also laughing looking at myself.. wtf.”

As soon as the actress dropped the pictures on the internet, fans wished her a speedy recovery. In fact, a lot of them even lauded Rubina Dilaik for sharing her unfiltered pictures without any fear of judgement which is a rare thing in the showbiz industry. The actress even interacted with fans in the comments section.

On of the users asked, “heroins ko bhi bimari hoti hai kya? “To which the actress said, “Hum bhi insaan hai.”

Many users hinted that it could be due to an infection and told her to take care of herself.

One of the users commented, “Please take care this sh*t is everywhere.” The actress was quick to respond and said, “some weird sh*t though.”

Well! We too are sending wishes to Rubina Dilaik and want her to get well soon.

