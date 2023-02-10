Through the course of his career, Sharad Kelkar has consistently set benchmarks with his performances that cut across genres, be it Tanhaji, Laxmi or Har Har Mahadev among many others. Not only that, he is also given his voice for films like, Guardians of the Galaxy, Mad Max: Fury Road, The Bahubali franchise and Gaddalakomda Ganesh.

In recent developments, it is now confirmed that Sharad will play Wolverine in the Marvel franchise thereby lending his voice to an international project of this scale. Given that the actor has inimitable style and class and is as versatile as it gets, it will be interesting to see how this develops into another career highlight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wolverine aka Logan is a superhero mutant with bone claws and regeneration abilities. Wolverine is a strong character who fights back to restore peace, justice and order in the world. We cannot wait to know more about Wolverine! In the original Wolverine movies we see Hugh Jackman reprising the role, it will be something different to hear Sharad Kelkar’s voice as Logan.

Not just Sharad Kelkar, a lot of other Bollywood actors and actresses have come for this project. Like, Saif Ali Khan will play Star Lord in the Marvel franchise by lending his voice. Given that the actor has inimitable style and class and is as versatile as it gets, it will be interesting to see how this develops into another career highlight.

Must Read: Har Har Mahadev: Sharad Kelkar & Subodh Bhave Film Is A Tribute To India’s Legendary War Cry, Now Streaming On ZEE5

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News