TV hunk Karan Tacker is one of the most-loved stars of tinsel town. Known for his dashing looks and chiselled physique, the actor enjoys a massive fan following on and off social media. After making his acting debut with Love Ne Mila Di Jodi in 2009, he rose to fame with Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai where he was paired opposite Krystle D’Souza. The show also stars Nia Sharma and Kaushal Tandon in the lead roles.

The actor was recently seen in the crime thriller streaming show Khakee: The Bihar Chapter on Netflix where he stepped into the shoes of real-life IPS officer Amit Lodha. The show received a positive response and his acting chops were lauded by one and all.

Now in a recent interview, Karan Tacker opened up about facing a financial crisis to pay a huge debt. The actor recently revealed that he faced a tough time making ends meet for his family so much so that he took up small jobs. He also opened up about his clothing store where he had to put ‘buy one get six free’ to clear the stock as he didn’t have a place to keep his stock. Not even that he also had to let go of his house.

Taking at length about the same, Karan Tacker told Hindustan Times, “I had a business with my dad. The world hit a recession in 2008, and that’s when my entire business went down. We had a tough time making ends meet as a family. At that time I started scouting for jobs. From my education, I would have probably gotten a job for twenty-five thousand, which was little for the kind of debt our business faced in the recession.”

“I had a couple of (clothing) stores that I shut down. I remember letting go of all my stocks, and putting out a sale because I had no place to keep my stock. I had let go of my house. I had put up a sign of ‘Buy one get six free’,” said the actor.

Karan Tacker further stated that he later started looking for a high-paying job following which he even applied to an airline as a purser as they used to pay a lakh and a half, monthly and he needed that money to make ends meet at that time. However, times changed for the actor when he got an ad for a face cream brand that paid him a lot of money. He revealed that 12 years back he was paid Rs 3 lakhs. After seeing the handsome amount, he told his Dad, that he’d work as an actor as it will pull them out of misery.

“For five and six years I was only earning money to pay the debt of the business. After 6 odd years I started making and saving money,” concluded Karan Tacker.

