DC universe’s Co-CEO James Gunn has been facing quite a backlash ever since he was appointed in the position, but the director has never shied away from coming up front and accepting his fans’ requests. He faced a lot of diss from the DC fans but he has also tried to respond to every one of them be it some rumour or announcing the DC slate. Now, the CEO has once again clapped back at a fan who started a rather absurd hashtag trend on Twitter about Zack Snyder’s ‘Snyderverse’. Scroll below to get to know!

DCEU under the guidance of James and Peter Safran has been getting reshaped once again, and even if a lot of people are not happy with the change, there are a few who are eagerly waiting to see the outcome of the new DC slate. For the unversed, the Co-CEOs have already scrapped Wonder Woman chapter 3, Black Adam and ended the contract with Henry Cavill of being Superman.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A few hours back, one of the DC fans started a trend on Twitter with a hashtag #SellTheSnyderVerseToNetflix campaign. This has been started with the idea for Zack Snyder to complete his vision of DCU by collaborating with Netflix. However, now, James Gunn has clapped back at that fan and retweeted with a response that can be read as, “I have to say, this has got to be the wackiest hashtag ever since 1) Netflix hasn’t expressed any such interest (although we’ve discussed other stuff) & 2) Zack hasn’t expressed any interest & seems to be happy doing what he’s doing (and, yes, we too have talked).”

When another fan asked what they in general talk about, James Gunn further wrote in a tweet, “He contacted me to express his support about my choices. He’s a great guy. Again, he seems really happy with the massive world building he’s doing now.”

He contacted me to express his support about my choices. He’s a great guy. Again, he seems really happy with the massive world building he’s doing now. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 9, 2023

Well, even if Zack Snyder’s Snyderverse gets sold to Netflix, the director won’t be able to start to work on any sequels until he has finished his current projects. On the other hand, Warner Bros. Discovery won’t be very happy to hand over their creative upper hand on the characters of the DC universe as per Netflix’s interest.

What are your expectations from James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DCEU slate? Let us know!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more DC news and updates!

Must Read: Marvel Boss Kevin Feige Breaks Silence On Superhero Fatigue: “There’s 80 Years Of The Most Interesting…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News